Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Renasant stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

