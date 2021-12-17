Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

