Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut by Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

