Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Certara in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,419,828 shares of company stock worth $283,243,192 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.