Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Issued By B. Riley

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

