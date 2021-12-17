Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut by Analyst

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

