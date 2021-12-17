Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

