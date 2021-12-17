Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

HWC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.