Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Parsons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

PSN stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

