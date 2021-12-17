Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

