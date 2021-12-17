QASH Price Tops $0.0627 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $218,285.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

