Qbao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,597.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 16% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $369,439.66 and $35,597.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

