Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.23 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.23 million and approximately $117.34 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

