Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Up 11.3%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s stock price was up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 83,188,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 22,506,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £26.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.58.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

