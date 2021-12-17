Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,076.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $36,076.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,537,846 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

