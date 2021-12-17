Quark (QRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $177,953.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 533.8% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $177,953.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,001,842 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

