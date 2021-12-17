QuarkChain Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $132.58 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.