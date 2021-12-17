Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.