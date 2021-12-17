Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $770.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.