Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $770.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

