Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RAIFY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.