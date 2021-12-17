Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90.

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

JNPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 9,623,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

