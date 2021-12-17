Ramin Sayar Sells 20,553 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.