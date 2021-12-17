Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Head to Head Comparison

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Rand Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.02 $72.66 million $0.71 46.77 Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

