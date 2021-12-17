Randall D. Keys Buys 5,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. U.S. Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.