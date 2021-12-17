Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.14. 53,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

