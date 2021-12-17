Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $243,158.03 and $27.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

