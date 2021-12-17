Rate3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,582.67 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $117,582.67 and $40,261.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

