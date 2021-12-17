Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 159 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.96. 5,066,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,043. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

