Raymond James Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $80.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of EVBG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

