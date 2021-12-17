Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.