RBB Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.75 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

