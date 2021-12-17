RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.79 million to $255.40 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $919.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.08. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.