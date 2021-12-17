Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFI International stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

