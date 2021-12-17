Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS: AHOTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.79. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

