Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €91.00 ($102.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($68.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.88 ($0.99) on Friday, hitting €51.98 ($58.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

