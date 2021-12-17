Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG):

12/16/2021 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $390.00.

12/16/2021 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $352.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $349.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RNG traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. 33,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

