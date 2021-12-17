Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

Redfin stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 2,180,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,004. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

