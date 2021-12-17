Refinable Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $559,587.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

