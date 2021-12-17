Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 2,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

RLXXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

