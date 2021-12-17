Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.02. Remark shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 2,462,272 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARK. TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Remark by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
