Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.02. Remark shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 2,462,272 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARK. TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.47.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Remark by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

