RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 2.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.62% of RenaissanceRe worth $40,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $167.10 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

