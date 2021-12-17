Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00008843 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $752.95 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00203933 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,730,963 coins and its circulating supply is 183,107,056 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.