Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.
Several analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of REGI opened at $42.69 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
