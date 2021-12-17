Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

Several analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of REGI opened at $42.69 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

