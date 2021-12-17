Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 2,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $885.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

