Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adevinta ASA (ADEVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS: ADEVF) recently:

12/10/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 221.00 to 211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Adevinta ASA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/26/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/23/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/3/2021 – Adevinta ASA was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a 175.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Adevinta ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.79. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.