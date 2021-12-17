Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB: CZFS) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

12/15/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

12/3/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

12/2/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

11/25/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

11/24/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

11/16/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

11/15/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Get Citizens Financial Services Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.