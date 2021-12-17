ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ResMed stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.90. 9,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,030. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

