Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.97% 5.64% 1.46% American Electric Power 14.61% 10.72% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion 1.03 $2.98 billion $0.28 26.78 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.92 $2.20 billion $4.79 18.07

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enel pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enel and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 1 2 6 0 2.56 American Electric Power 1 1 6 0 2.63

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $93.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Enel.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enel on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

