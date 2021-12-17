Reviewing Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.42 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.14

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Markforged and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 133.40%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

