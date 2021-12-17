Revomon Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and $896,689.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

